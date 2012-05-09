NBC Signs Four Producers to Alternative Programming Development Deals
NBC has struck new overall development deals with four reality
producers in an effort to strengthen its alternative programming, Paul Telegdy,
president of alternative and late night programming at NBC, announced Wednesday.
Jason Ehrlich (The
Bachelor and The Bachelorette),
David A. Hurwitz (Fear Factor), Alex
Katz (The Biggest Loser) and Lee
Metzger (The Voice) join producers
previously signed with the network, including Howie Mandel, Tom Shelly, former NBC
exec Craig Plestis, and Jason Raff.
Mandel, with his production company Alevy
Productions, has been tasked with producing the new game show How Mandel's White Elephant. The show has
six contestants selecting one package of wrapped gifts containing prizes, with
the option to steal a previously revealed prize or stick with the unopened box.
Mandel will serve as the series' host and executive producer with Mike Marks.
