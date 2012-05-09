NBC Signs Four Producers to Alternative Programming Development Deals

NBC has struck new overall development deals with four reality

producers in an effort to strengthen its alternative programming, Paul Telegdy,

president of alternative and late night programming at NBC, announced Wednesday.

Jason Ehrlich (The

Bachelor and The Bachelorette),

David A. Hurwitz (Fear Factor), Alex

Katz (The Biggest Loser) and Lee

Metzger (The Voice) join producers

previously signed with the network, including Howie Mandel, Tom Shelly, former NBC

exec Craig Plestis, and Jason Raff.

Mandel, with his production company Alevy

Productions, has been tasked with producing the new game show How Mandel's White Elephant. The show has

six contestants selecting one package of wrapped gifts containing prizes, with

the option to steal a previously revealed prize or stick with the unopened box.

Mandel will serve as the series' host and executive producer with Mike Marks.