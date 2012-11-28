NBC Signs First-Look Deal With Nick Cannon

NBC has signed a first-look production agreement with America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon and his production company, NCredible Entertainment.

Cannon, along with his business partner Michael Goldman, will develop both scripted and unscripted projects for the network. Under the deal, Cannon will also continue as America's Got Talent host when it returns next summer.

"We are gratified to know that this new agreement will expand our successful working relationship with Nick beyond America's Got Talent and allow him to further draw on his notable creative instincts," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late-night programming, NBC Entertainment. "Nick already has produced content for many entertainment genres and formats, and we look forward with great anticipation to his cutting-edge ideas in the months to come."

Cannon had previously had a longstanding relationship with Nickelodeon, developing the HALO Awards, which highlights accomplishments of teenagers who overcome difficult personal circumstances. Cannon also developed the live-action sketch comedy series Incredible Crew, which will premiere on Cartoon Network Jan. 21. Cannon's popular Wild 'N Out will also return to the airwaves on MTV2 next year.

"Working closely with Paul Telegdy and the folks at NBC has been incredibly rewarding. I am thrilled to expand my role and contributions by creating original programming for the NBCUniversal team," said Cannon.