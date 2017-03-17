NBC Shares Summer Schedule

NBC has revealed its summer schedule, with World of Dance, featuring Jennifer Lopez as a judge, debuting Monday, May 8. It then shifts to 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

America’s Got Talent, with Tyra Banks as host, debuts Tuesday, May 30, leading in to World of Dance.

Comedy The Carmichael Show premieres Wednesday, May 31.

Unscripted staple American Ninja Warrior arrives Monday, June 12.

Competition series Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, which sees groups of friends, families and co-workers work together to tackle demanding obstacle courses, debuts Monday, June 12.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young, from the producers of hit Little Big Shots, too is hosted by Steve Harvey and debuts Wednesday, June 21.

Game show The Wall premieres Thursday, June 22.

Medical drama The Night Shift starts June 22 as well.

Midnight, Texas, based on the book series from Charlaine Harris, arrives Tuesday, July 25.

Hollywood Game Night, hosted by Jane Lynch, has its season debut Monday, Aug. 7.

Saturday Night Live’s primetime play, with “Weekend Update” getting its close-up, starts Thursday, Aug. 10. Four total episodes will air.

Marlon, loosely inspired by the life of Marlon Wayans, starts up Wednesday, Aug. 16.