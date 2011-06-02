NBC Sets 'Voice' Season Finale for June 29
NBC has added an extra live results show for The Voice on
Wednesday, June 22 and set Wednesday, June 29 as its live
season finale.
The Voice is averaging a 5.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 12.6 million viewers through May 31, according to Nielsen. Its last episode hit a series-high 14.4 million total viewers at 10 p.m.
The vocal competition series will return to NBC in midseason, where it will anchor Monday nights from 8-10 p.m., leading into musical drama Smash. NBC also announced earlier this week that The Voicewould air in the prime post-Super Bowl slot next February.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.