NBC Sets Travel Series With William Shatner, Henry Winkler

NBC has set a travel reality series Better Late Than Never that will follow five celebrities as they embark on a six-city tour throughout Asia.

William Shatner, Henry Winkler, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and comedian Jeff Dye will embark on the ultimate international excursion with no assistants, no limousines and no lattes, in search of an intimate, life-changing experience. The one-hour series will begin production in August, traveling to Tokyo, Kyoto, Seoul, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Chang Mai before heading home.

Better Late Than Never, based on an Asian format Grandpa Over Flowers, is from Universal Television production in association with Storyline Entertainment. Winkler will executive produce with Jason Ehrlich, Tim Crescenti, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.