NBC Sets Summer Schedule

NBC has set its Summer programming schedule. In an unusual move for a broadcast network, it will launch three scripted series over the summer, and will be stripping unscripted series I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! four days a week in June.

On the scripted drama front, The Philanthropist, starring James Purefoy, Neve Campbell and Jesse L. Martin, will debut Wednesday, June 24 at 10 p.m., The Listener Thursday, June 4 at 10 p.m. and Merlin, starring Colin Morgan and Bradley James, Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! will launch Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m., with new episodes airing every Monday-Thursday for the first three weeks of June, and Mon-Wed. the final week, culminating with the finale June 24 at 8 p.m.

The network is also looking to boost Conan O’Brien during his fiorst week at the helm of The Tonight Show by programming the season finales of Medium, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU in the 10 p.m. slot, along with the launch of The Listener.

“This summer will feature more original scripted programming than ever before, along with our #1 hit ‘America’s Got Talent’ and two new buzz-worthy reality shows,” said NBC co-chairman of entertainment Ben Silverman, announcing the moves. “In addition, we’ll give Conan the best launch possible during his premiere week by slotting the season finales of some of our best dramas at 10 p.m.”

Also on the slate are Great American Road trip, which will premiere Wednesday, July 1 at 8 p.m. and will run for eight weeks and the fourth season of America’s Got Talent, which will launch with a two day premiere Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

There are also two miniseries on the schedule, The Meteor, starring Christopher Lloyd and Marla Sokoloff, which will air Sundays June 7 and 14 from 9-11 p.m. and The Storm, starring Treat Williams, James Van Der Beek, John Larroquette and Luke Perry, which will air Sundays July 19 and 26 from 9-11 p.m.

Dateline is also returning the schedule Monday night’s at 10 p.m. starting June 8.

The full summer launch special is below:

MONDAY, JUNE 1

“I’M A CELEBRITY…GET ME OUT OF HERE!” -- premiere (8-9 p.m.)

“Medium” season finale (10-11 p.m.)

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” -- season finale (10-11 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

“Law & Order” -- season finale (10-11 p.m.)

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

“THE LISTENER” -- premiere (10-11 p.m.)

SUNDAY, JUNE 7 and JUNE 14

“METEOR” -- miniseries (9-11 p.m.)

MONDAY, JUNE 8

“Law & Order: Criminal Intent” (NBC season premiere; 9-10 p.m.)

”Dateline NBC” (10-11 p.m.)

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

“MERLIN” (premiere 8-10 p.m.; June 28 airs 8-10 p.m.; July 5 resumes regular time 8-9 p.m.)

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 and WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” (9-10 p.m. both nights)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

“THE PHILANTHROPIST” – premieres (10-11 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

“GREAT AMERICAN ROAD TRIP” -- premieres (8-9 p.m.)

SATURDAY, JULY 4

“MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR” (9-10 p.m.)

SUNDAY, JULY 19 and SUNDAY, JULY 26

“THE STORM” – miniseries (9-11 p.m.)