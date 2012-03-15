NBC Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Three Series
NBC has announced the summer premiere dates for its new
series, Saving Hope (working title)
as well as the return of Love in the Wild
and G4's American Ninja Warrior.
Saving Hope will
debut on Thursday, June 7 at 10 p.m., following the two-hour season premiere of
Love in the Wild, which will return
to its regular time slot on June 14 at 9 p.m. A two-hour American Ninja Warrior will return Monday, May 21 from 9-11 p.m.,
and continue to air in its regular time slot on Monday, May 28 at 9 p.m.
New series Saving
Hope is an hour-long drama from producers Ilana Frank and David Wellington,
about the aftermath of Charlie Harris (Erica Durance), chief of surgery at
Hope-Zion Hospital, falling into a coma. The series is produced by Ilana C. Frank Films (ICFF) with
Entertainment One (eOne), in association with CTV and NBC.
Love in the Wild, hosted by Jenny McCarthy, premiered in June 2011
and averaged a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, with 5.5 million overall viewers. The
contestants will travel to the Dominican Republic for the second season of the
reality relationship show.
