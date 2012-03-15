NBC Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Three Series

NBC has announced the summer premiere dates for its new

series, Saving Hope (working title)

as well as the return of Love in the Wild

and G4's American Ninja Warrior.

Saving Hope will

debut on Thursday, June 7 at 10 p.m., following the two-hour season premiere of

Love in the Wild, which will return

to its regular time slot on June 14 at 9 p.m. A two-hour American Ninja Warrior will return Monday, May 21 from 9-11 p.m.,

and continue to air in its regular time slot on Monday, May 28 at 9 p.m.

New series Saving

Hope is an hour-long drama from producers Ilana Frank and David Wellington,

about the aftermath of Charlie Harris (Erica Durance), chief of surgery at

Hope-Zion Hospital, falling into a coma. The series is produced by Ilana C. Frank Films (ICFF) with

Entertainment One (eOne), in association with CTV and NBC.

Love in the Wild, hosted by Jenny McCarthy, premiered in June 2011

and averaged a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, with 5.5 million overall viewers. The

contestants will travel to the Dominican Republic for the second season of the

reality relationship show.