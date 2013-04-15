NBC Sets Summer Premiere Dates
NBC announced a slew of summer premiere dates on Monday.
The Anne Heche comedy Save Me, which was announced
back during NBC's upfront last year, will debut Thursday, May 23, with
back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. The competition series Get Out Alive With
Bear Grylls premieres Monday, July 8 at 9 p.m., with Camp bowing two
days later on July 10 at 10 p.m.
American Ninja Warrior, which also airs on NBCUniversal's
G4 (soon-to-be Esquire Network), premieres its new season Monday, July 1 from
8-10 p.m.
These join previously announced America's Got
Talent, which premieres its eighth season Tuesday, June 4 at 9-11 p.m.
