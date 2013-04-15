NBC Sets Summer Premiere Dates

NBC announced a slew of summer premiere dates on Monday.





The Anne Heche comedy Save Me, which was announced

back during NBC's upfront last year, will debut Thursday, May 23, with

back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. The competition series Get Out Alive With

Bear Grylls premieres Monday, July 8 at 9 p.m., with Camp bowing two

days later on July 10 at 10 p.m.



American Ninja Warrior, which also airs on NBCUniversal's

G4 (soon-to-be Esquire Network), premieres its new season Monday, July 1 from

8-10 p.m.





These join previously announced America's Got

Talent, which premieres its eighth season Tuesday, June 4 at 9-11 p.m.