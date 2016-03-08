NBC Sets Premieres For ‘America’s Got Talent’, ‘American Ninja Warrior’

NBC summer competition series America’s Got Talent debuts May 31, while American Ninja Warrior rolls June 1. America’s Got Talent shifts back to Los Angeles for this season, its 11th, which sees Simon Cowell on board as a judge.

AGT is produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment, with Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace the executive producers.

American Ninja Warrior is hosted by Matt Iseman and former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila, with Kristine Leahy the co-host. Original episodes air on NBC with repeats on Esquire Network.

This season features stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City and Philadelphia before heading to Las Vegas for the four-stage obstacle course known as Mt. Midoriyama.

America Ninja Warrior is executive-produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed, along with Brian Richardson and Anthony Storm. The series is a co-production with Esquire Network.