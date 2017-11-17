NBC Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Good Girls’ and ‘Rise’ in Mid-Season

NBC will debut drama Good Girls Monday, Feb. 26, and drama Rise Tuesday, Mar. 13. Good Girls comes from Jenna Bans and debuts after the spring premiere of The Voice, which sees Kelly Clarkson as a coach.

Good Girls is produced by Universal Television. Bans (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal) will write and executive produce. Dean Parisot directs and executive produces. Jeannine Renshaw is also an executive producer.

The show features three suburban mothers who decide to rob a grocery store. NBC sees it as a mix of Thelma and Louise and Breaking Bad. The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman and Reno Wilson.

Rise, from Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood), debuts after the season finale of This Is Us. Rise moves to a 9 p.m. slot the following Tuesday, Mar. 20. Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller created the series alongside Katims. NBC says it’s about “finding inspiration in unexpected places.”

A teacher, played by Josh Radnor, takes over the school’s theater department and “galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town,” says NBC.

Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton and Auli’i Cravalho are also in the cast.

Rise is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

Katims will write and executive produce. Mike Cahill will direct and executive produce the pilot. Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez also executive produce.