NBC Sets Most Fall Premiere Dates for Before Start of Season
NBC announced its fall premiere dates on Thursday, with most
of its new series set to debut before the official start of the 2012-13 TV
season to capitalize on the network's coverage of the Summer Olympic Games.
The network will kick off the season by offering
commercial-free sneak previews of new comedies Go On and Animal Practice
following the evening's Olympics coverage on Wednesday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug.
12, respectively.
Stars Earn Stripes,
the new competition reality series from Dick Wolf and Mark Burnett, will have a
special two-hour premiere on Monday, Aug.13, a day after the conclusion of the Olympics.
That will be followed by the sophomore season debut of Grimm, which shifts to its normal Friday timeslot on Sept. 14.
Returning reality hit The
Voice will launch its first fall season on Monday, Sept. 10, followed by
repeat telecasts of Animal Practice
and Go On's sneak previews.
After the first NFL Game on Wednesday, Sept. 5, Sunday Night Football returns to Sundays
on Sept. 9 to kick off a week that will feature the time-period premiere of Go On on Sept. 11 and The New Normal. On Wednesday, Sept. 12,
the penultimate episode of America's Got
Talent will lead into a sneak preview of new comedy Guys With Kids and the season premiere of Parenthood. The New Normal's
pilot will also get an encore airing the next night following the AGT finale.
New drama Revolution
will bow Monday, Sept. 17, and Chicago
Fire on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Animal Practice
will shift to its regular slot starting Wednesday, Sept. 26, leading into
the time-period premiere of Guys With
Kids.
Following are the premiere dates for NBC's Fall 2012
primetime schedule (all times ET; new shows are in upper
case):
Wednesday, Aug. 8
GO ON (sneak peek following Olympic Games coverage)
Sunday, Aug. 12
ANIMAL PRACTICE (sneak peek following Olympic Games
Closing Ceremonies)
Monday, Aug. 13
8-10 p.m. STARS EARN STRIPES (two-hour premiere)
10-11 p.m. Grimm
Wednesday, Sept. 5
7:30-8:30 p.m. NFL Kickoff Special 2012 (regular season)
8:30-11 p.m. Sunday Night Football (regular season)
Sunday, Sept. 9
7-8:15 p.m. Football Night in America (regular day
and time)
8:15-11 p.m. Sunday Night Football (regular day and time)
Monday, Sept. 10
8-10 p.m. The Voice
Tuesday, Sept. 11
9-9:30 p.m. GO ON (time period premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. THE NEW NORMAL
10-11 p.m. Parenthood
Wednesday, Sept. 12
10-10:30 p.m. GUYS WITH KIDS (sneak peek after penultimate America's Got Talent)
Friday, Sept. 14
9-10pm - Grimm (time period premiere)
Monday, Sept. 17
10-11 p.m. REVOLUTION
Thursday, Sept. 20
8:30-9 p.m. Up All Night
9-9:30 p.m. The Office
9:30-10 p.m. Parks and Recreation
Wednesday, Sept. 26
8-8:30 p.m. ANIMAL PRACTICE (time period premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. GUYS WITH KIDS (time period premiere)
9-11 p.m. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (two-hour
premiere)
Thursday, Oct. 4
8-8:30 p.m. 30 Rock
Wednesday, Oct. 10
10-11 p.m. CHICAGO FIRE
Friday, Oct. 19
8-8:30 p.m. Whitney
8:30-9 p.m. Community
