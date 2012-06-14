NBC Sets Most Fall Premiere Dates for Before Start of Season

NBC announced its fall premiere dates on Thursday, with most

of its new series set to debut before the official start of the 2012-13 TV

season to capitalize on the network's coverage of the Summer Olympic Games.

The network will kick off the season by offering

commercial-free sneak previews of new comedies Go On and Animal Practice

following the evening's Olympics coverage on Wednesday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug.

12, respectively.

Stars Earn Stripes,

the new competition reality series from Dick Wolf and Mark Burnett, will have a

special two-hour premiere on Monday, Aug.13, a day after the conclusion of the Olympics.

That will be followed by the sophomore season debut of Grimm, which shifts to its normal Friday timeslot on Sept. 14.

Returning reality hit The

Voice will launch its first fall season on Monday, Sept. 10, followed by

repeat telecasts of Animal Practice

and Go On's sneak previews.

After the first NFL Game on Wednesday, Sept. 5, Sunday Night Football returns to Sundays

on Sept. 9 to kick off a week that will feature the time-period premiere of Go On on Sept. 11 and The New Normal. On Wednesday, Sept. 12,

the penultimate episode of America's Got

Talent will lead into a sneak preview of new comedy Guys With Kids and the season premiere of Parenthood. The New Normal's

pilot will also get an encore airing the next night following the AGT finale.

New drama Revolution

will bow Monday, Sept. 17, and Chicago

Fire on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Animal Practice

will shift to its regular slot starting Wednesday, Sept. 26, leading into

the time-period premiere of Guys With

Kids.

Following are the premiere dates for NBC's Fall 2012

primetime schedule (all times ET; new shows are in upper

case):

Wednesday, Aug. 8

GO ON (sneak peek following Olympic Games coverage)

Sunday, Aug. 12

ANIMAL PRACTICE (sneak peek following Olympic Games

Closing Ceremonies)

Monday, Aug. 13

8-10 p.m. STARS EARN STRIPES (two-hour premiere)

10-11 p.m. Grimm

Wednesday, Sept. 5

7:30-8:30 p.m. NFL Kickoff Special 2012 (regular season)

8:30-11 p.m. Sunday Night Football (regular season)



Sunday, Sept. 9

7-8:15 p.m. Football Night in America (regular day

and time)

8:15-11 p.m. Sunday Night Football (regular day and time)



Monday, Sept. 10

8-10 p.m. The Voice

Tuesday, Sept. 11

9-9:30 p.m. GO ON (time period premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. THE NEW NORMAL

10-11 p.m. Parenthood

Wednesday, Sept. 12

10-10:30 p.m. GUYS WITH KIDS (sneak peek after penultimate America's Got Talent)

Friday, Sept. 14

9-10pm - Grimm (time period premiere)

Monday, Sept. 17

10-11 p.m. REVOLUTION

Thursday, Sept. 20

8:30-9 p.m. Up All Night

9-9:30 p.m. The Office

9:30-10 p.m. Parks and Recreation

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8-8:30 p.m. ANIMAL PRACTICE (time period premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. GUYS WITH KIDS (time period premiere)

9-11 p.m. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (two-hour

premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 4

8-8:30 p.m. 30 Rock

Wednesday, Oct. 10

10-11 p.m. CHICAGO FIRE

Friday, Oct. 19

8-8:30 p.m. Whitney

8:30-9 p.m. Community