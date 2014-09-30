NBC Sets Live Post-Super Bowl ‘Tonight Show’

NBC will bring Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show to Phoenix when it broadcasts Super Bowl XLIX next February.

The network will slot a live Tonight Show to air the night of the Super Bowl on Feb. 1, 2015; NBC already announced that sophomore drama The Blacklist will get the plum post-Super Bowl slot. The show will air from Phoenix’s Orpheum Theater.

The Tonight Show will stay on the west coast following the game, as it will return to Southern California for the first time since it left Burbank when Fallon took over for Jay Leno last February. The Tonight Show will tape at Universal Studios from Feb. 2-5.

This will be the second time Fallon will host a post-Super Bowl late night broadcast; he hosted a live Late Night the last time NBC had the Super Bowl in February of 2012.

Super Bowl XLIX will be held at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.