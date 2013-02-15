NBC Sets 'Hannibal' Premiere Date for April 4

One year after picking up the series, NBC has finally set a premiere date for Hannibal.

The much-awaited drama from executive producer Bryan Fuller (Pushing Daisies) will debut April 4 at 10 p.m., taking over the time slot that was recently occupied by the now-canceled Do No Harm. Repeat episodes of Law & Order: SVU will air until then.

Unlike most shows, Hannibal received a straight-to-series commitment from NBC, ordering 13 episodes.

The series is a contemporary take on the characters from Thomas Harris' Red Dragon novel,

focusing on the relationship between FBI agent Will Graham

(Hugh Dancy) and his mentor Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Laurence Fishburn also stars as FBI agent Jack Crawford. Hannibal is from Gaumont International Television.

Fuller broke the news on his Twitter account Thursday:

"#Hannibal Requests the Honor of your Presence for Dinner Thursday April 4 10PM @NBC -- Saving you a place at the table."