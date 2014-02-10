NBC Sets First Week Guests for Fallon's 'Tonight Show'

NBC has set the rest of the guests for the first week of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The network already announced that Will Smith and U2 will be the guests on Fallon's Feb. 17 debut. Jerry Seinfeld, Kristen Wiig and Lady Gaga will on the Feb. 18 show, while Bradley Cooper and Tim McGraw are booked for Feb. 19.

First Lady Michelle Obama, Will Ferrell and Arcade Fire will appear on the Feb. 20 show, while Fallon will end his first week with Justin Timberlake as the sole guest for Feb. 21.

Next week's shows will air following Olympics coverage at midnight, except for the Feb. 21 show, which will run at The Tonight Show's regular time slot at 11:35 p.m.