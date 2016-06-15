NBC Sets Fall Premiere Schedule

NBC announced Wednesday the premiere dates for its fall schedule, including the return of Sunday Night Football on Sept. 8 with the Denver Broncos hosting the Carolina Panthers.

Sunday Night Football will move to its regular night on Sunday, Sept. 11, with the Arizona Cardinals taking on the New England Patriots.

The second season of Blindspot kicks off NBC’s fall schedule on Sept. 14, following the season finale of America’s Got Talent. Blindspot will shift to its regular time period the following week on Sept. 21, when it will be followed by the premieres of Dick Wolf dramas Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D.

Season 11 of singing competition The Voice premieres Sept. 19, joined by new coaches Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus. That’s followed by back-to-back episodes of Mike Schur comedy The Good Place. The series will move to its Thursday timeslot three days later.

Drama This Is Us, starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, will debut Sept. 20, following the The Voice. This Is Us will move to its normal time slot on Oct. 11.

Season 2 of comedy Superstore debuts on Sept. 22, followed by The Good Place, Chicago Med and The Blacklist.

Caught on Camera With Nick Cannon will return on Sept. 23, as does Dateline NBC.

Time-travelling drama Timeless debuts on Oct. 3, while Chicago Fire returns for its fifth season on Oct. 11.

Wednesday Sept. 14

10-11: BLINDSPOT

Monday, Sept. 19

8-10: THE VOICE

10-11: THE GOOD PLACE (preview)

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8-10: THE VOICE

10-11: THIS IS US

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8-9: BLINDSPOT (time period premiere)

9-10: LAW & ORDER: SVU

10-11: CHICAGO P.D.

Thursday, Sept. 22

8-8:30: SUPERSTORE

8:30-9: THE GOOD PLACE (time period premiere)

9-10: CHICAGO MED

10-11: THE BLACKLIST

Friday, Sept. 23

8-9: CAUGHT ON CAMERA WITH NICK CANNON

9-11: DATELINE NBC

Monday, Oct. 3

10-11: TIMELESS

Tuesday Oct. 11

9-10: THIS IS US (time period premiere)

10-11: CHICAGO FIRE