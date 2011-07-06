NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates

NBC will premiere the first of its new fall series a week

before the official "premiere week," debuting rookie comedies Up All Night

and Free Agents on Wednesday, Sept. 14 out of the season finale of America's

Got Talent, according to the schedule NBC announced Wednesday.





Both comedies will debut in their regular time periods

the following week, along with new dramas The Playboy Club and Prime

Suspect, new Thursday laugher Whitney as well as the bulk of the

network's returning series.





Friday night fairy tale drama Grimm will be held

for an Oct. 21 premiere.



Sunday Night Football will kick off on Thursday,

Sept. 8 - assuming the NFL lockout is resolved by then - and resume its Sunday

night schedule on Sept. 11 along with the premiere of Football Night in

America.



Full schedule below:



Thursday, September 8

8-8:30 p.m. "NFL Kickoff Special 2011" (regular season)

8:30-11 p.m. "Sunday Night Football" (regular season)



Sunday, September 11

7-8 p.m. "Football Night in America" (regular season)

8-11:30 p.m. "Sunday Night Football"



Tuesday, September 13

10-11 p.m. "Parenthood"



Wednesday, September 14

8-10 p.m. "America's Got Talent" (season finale)

10-10:30 p.m. "UP ALL NIGHT"

10:30-11 p.m. "FREE AGENTS"



Monday, September 19

8-10 p.m. "The Sing-Off"

10-11 p.m. "THE PLAYBOY CLUB"



Tuesday, September 20

8-10 p.m. "The Biggest Loser"



Wednesday, September 21

8-8:30 p.m. "UP ALL NIGHT" (regular time period debut with original episode)

8:30-9 p.m. "FREE AGENTS" (regular time period debut with original episode)

9-10 p.m. "Harry's Law"

10-11 p.m. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"



Thursday, September 22

8-8:30 p.m. "Community"

8:30-9 p.m. "Parks and Recreation"

9-9:30 p.m. "The Office"

9:30-10 p.m. "WHITNEY"

10-11 p.m. "PRIME SUSPECT"



Friday, September 23

9-11 p.m. "Dateline NBC"



Friday, October 21

8-9 p.m. "Chuck"

9-10 p.m. "GRIMM"

10-11 p.m. "Dateline NBC"



Saturday, September 24

8-9 p.m. "Harry's Law" (Repeat)

9-10 p.m. "Prime Suspect" (Repeat)

10-11 p.m. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (Repeat)