NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates

NBC has released its Fall premiere schedule. The network will kick things off September 14 with The Jay Leno Show as previously announced. The Biggest Loser will return Tuesday, September 15 with a two-hour installment. That Thursday will also mark the premieres of the network's new Thursday night comedy lineup with Saturday Night Live Weekend Update kicking things off at 8 p.m., followed by Parks and Recreation at 8:30 p.m., The Office at 9 p.m. and Community at 9:30 p.m. NBC is holding 30 Rock till October 15 in an effort to drive some viewers to Community.

Heroes will return September 21, with the new show Parenthood launching September 23, and Law & Order and Southland returning Fridays starting September 25.

Saturday Night Live will premiere September 26.

NBC’s full premiere lineup is below.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

7-8:15 p.m. – “Football Night in America”

8:15-11 p.m. – “NBC Sunday Night Football”

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW” (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

8-10 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

8-8:30 p.m. - “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday”

8:30-9 p.m. - “Parks and Recreation”

9-9:30 p.m. – “The Office”

9:30-10 p.m. – “COMMUNITY” (series premiere – moves to Thursdays 8-8:30 p.m. on October 8; “30 Rock” returns October 15, 9:30-10 p.m.)

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

8-10 p.m. – “Heroes” (two hour premiere, then TRAUMA premieres 9-10 p.m. Monday, September 28)

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

8-9 p.m. – “PARENTHOOD” (Series Premiere)

9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

8-9 p.m. – “Law & Order”

9-10 p.m. – “Southland”

10-11 p.m. – “THE JAY LENO SHOW”

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8-9 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

9-10 p.m. – “TRAUMA” (encore broadcast)

10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (encore broadcast)

11:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. - "Saturday Night Live"