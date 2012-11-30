NBC Sets 'Do No Harm' for Thursdays

NBC will return its vaunted Thursday 10 p.m. time slot to a

drama with the series premiere of Do No

Harm on Jan. 31, the network said Friday.

Rock Center with Brian

Williams, the newsmagazine that had been airing in the former ER timeslot this fall, will move to

Fridays at 10 p.m. starting Feb. 8, where it will air out of Dateline. Sophomore drama Grimm will return to Fridays at 9 p.m.

on March 8.

NBC also announced that 30

Rock would also air its season finale on Jan. 31 from 8-9 p.m. Details of

the hour-long finale are to be announced.

Do No Harm stars

Steven Pasquale as a neurosurgeon battling his dangerous alternate personality

in a Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde-type drama.