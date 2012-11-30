NBC Sets 'Do No Harm' for Thursdays
NBC will return its vaunted Thursday 10 p.m. time slot to a
drama with the series premiere of Do No
Harm on Jan. 31, the network said Friday.
Rock Center with Brian
Williams, the newsmagazine that had been airing in the former ER timeslot this fall, will move to
Fridays at 10 p.m. starting Feb. 8, where it will air out of Dateline. Sophomore drama Grimm will return to Fridays at 9 p.m.
on March 8.
NBC also announced that 30
Rock would also air its season finale on Jan. 31 from 8-9 p.m. Details of
the hour-long finale are to be announced.
Do No Harm stars
Steven Pasquale as a neurosurgeon battling his dangerous alternate personality
in a Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde-type drama.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.