NBC Sets ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ Crossover
Following a very-successful crossover between Fox’s animated sitcoms Family Guy and The Simpsons on Sunday, NBC will have its own crossover between three of its Dick Wolf-produced dramas.
In time for November sweeps, Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. will collaborate on a three-part crossover.
The three series will share a storyline about a child pornography ring that stretches from Chicago to New York and will arc over three episodes, beginning with Chicago Fire (Nov. 11) and continuing on Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. (Nov. 12).
All three shows are produced by Wolf Films in association with Universal Television.
