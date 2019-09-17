NBC Set to Win September to September in 18-49 Demo

NBC is poised to win the viewers 18-49 race from September 2018 to September 2019, which will be its sixth consecutive win in that competition. With a week left in the traditional TV season, NBC is averaging a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49. ABC, CBS and Fox are all at 1.2, according to Nielsen most current ratings through 51 weeks. The CW is at 0.4.

The season ends Sept. 22.

CBS will win in total viewers. It is averaging 7.4 million, ahead of NBC’s 6.5 million, ABC’s 5.2 million, Fox’s 4.5 million and The CW’s 1.2 million.

Pacing NBC to the demo title are prime stalwarts Sunday Night Football, This Is Us, America’s Got Talent and New Amsterdam, among other series.

CBS hits include NCIS, Big Brother and The Big Bang Theory, the latter having ended in May.

NBC took both the 18-49 and total viewers titles last year. That was the first time the network won total viewers in 16 years.