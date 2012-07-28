NBC Sees Most-Watched Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony Ever
Updated: 10:40 a.m. PT
NBC's broadcast of the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony from
London was the most-watched opening ceremony for a Summer Games ever, averaging
40.7 million total viewers from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, according to
Nielsen fast nationals.
The viewership was up 17% over the 2008 Beijing Games, which
averaged 34.9 million viewers, and 2% higher than the 39.8 million viewers who
watched the 1996 Atlanta opening ceremony.
London's opening ceremony also earned a 21.0 national household rating, the
best for a non-U.S. Summer Olympics opening ceremony. The rating was up 12% up
over Beijing's 18.8 rating and 44% higher than Athens' 14.6 rating in 2004.
