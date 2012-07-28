NBC Sees Most-Watched Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony Ever

Updated: 10:40 a.m. PT

NBC's broadcast of the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony from

London was the most-watched opening ceremony for a Summer Games ever, averaging

40.7 million total viewers from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, according to

Nielsen fast nationals.

The viewership was up 17% over the 2008 Beijing Games, which

averaged 34.9 million viewers, and 2% higher than the 39.8 million viewers who

watched the 1996 Atlanta opening ceremony.

London's opening ceremony also earned a 21.0 national household rating, the

best for a non-U.S. Summer Olympics opening ceremony. The rating was up 12% up

over Beijing's 18.8 rating and 44% higher than Athens' 14.6 rating in 2004.