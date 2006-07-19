NBC To Screen Studio 60, Kidnapped on Netflix

Starting Aug. 5, NBC will preview the entire premiere episodes of two new dramas, Warner Bros.’ Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Sony’s Kidnapped, for 5 million subscribers of Netflix.

It is believed to be the only promotional deal between a network and the largest online movie rental service on tap for the fall but does not preclude Netflix from entering similar promotional arrangements later with other broadcast and cable outlets.

ABC, Fox and The CW say they have nothing in the works with Netflix , while CBS notes it is still discussing promotional ideas and has nothing to report.

The NBC shows will be made available six weeks prior to their broadcast debuts on a special DVD, which will include preview trailers of the network’s other new fall dramas, created for Netflix.

John Miller, chief marketing officer for NBC Universal Television Group, is hopeful the Netflix previews will create word-of-mouth buzz for the two shows.

Netflix, with a 60,000-title catalog, is looking to differentiate its service “in the area of unique and original content” while providing NBC with an innovative promotional platform, says Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

Once added to subscribers’ personal queues on Netflix.com, the DVDs will be mailed. The companies will extend the promotion to Sept. 17 for those who show early interest in the offer.

NBC and Netflix will promote the arrangement using tagged network spots, integration into the annual 30-minute NBC Fall Preview Show airing on NBC broadcast and cable outlets, banner ads on the Netflix Website, mailer print ads and special offers to subscribers based on previous rentals and ratings of comparable content.