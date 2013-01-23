NBC Scores Record Numbers for NHL Openers

It appears hockey fans were in aforgiving mood after all.





NBC's belated opening day of NHL coverage posted the best

viewership numbers in network history and the best overall for the league in 14

years, according to Nielsen data.





Regional coverage of Chicago Blackhawks-Los Angeles Kings

and Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers was watched by 2.77 million viewers

(1.6 HH rating). The coverage (3:25-6:09 p.m. ET) peaked at 3.82 million

viewers in the final minutes of the broadcast, when most viewers were watching

a one-goal Penguins-Flyers game.





Excluding Winter Classics, it was the most-watched NHL

regular-season coverage since NBC began broadcasting the league in 2006, and

the most for any network since 1999.





Locally, Pittsburgh (19.4), Philadelphia (7.8) and Chicago

(6.6) scored their best-ever NBC ratings in those markets.