NBC Schedules Midseason Lineup

NBC announced its midseason schedule Monday, including the

premiere dates for four new series, an extra hour of comedy on Thursdays and

time period shifts for Law & Order:

Los Angeles, Chase, Law & Order: SVU and Parenthood.

The schedule reveals a conscious push to beef up the

troublesome 10 p.m. hour in what the network says is an effort to help its late

local news and late night comedy programs. The new David E. Kelley drama Harry's Law will premiere in the hour on

Monday, Jan. 17 before Parenthood

moves into the slot on Mar. 7. The strong Law

& Order franchise will also shift to the later hour with LOLA and SVU moving to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday, respectively.

NBC will also extend its Thursday night comedy block into

the 10 p.m. hour starting Jan. 20, with Community

at 8 p.m., followed by new sitcom Perfect

Couples at 8:30 p.m., The Office

at 9 p.m., Parks and Recreation at

9:30 p.m., 30 Rock at 10 p.m. and Outsourced at 10:30 p.m. The network

also announced Monday it has renewed 30

Rock through the 2011-12 season.

Other new entry, action-drama The Cape,

will debut in a two-hour episode on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m., before settling

into its regular time period of Mondays at 9 p.m. on Jan. 17 (current occupant The Event will return on Feb. 28). The

network will use the NFL wildcard doubleheader on Jan. 8 and the Golden Globe

Awards on Jan. 16 to promote that show, as well as the rest of its midseason

lineup.

NBC will also give freshman drama Chase another chance to prove itself, moving it to Wednesdays at 9

p.m. after Minute to Win It.

Rounding out the midseason schedule is the return of The Biggest Loser: Couples on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m., Minute to Win It on Wednesday, Jan. 5

at 8 p.m., and Who Do You Think You Are? on

Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Reality series The

Marriage Ref and The Celebrity

Apprentice will take over Sunday nights starting Mar. 6 and the fourth

scheduled rookie, America's Next Great

Restaurant, will premiere Wednesday, Mar. 16 at 9 p.m.

Premiere dates for the

previously announced Love Bites, Friends With Benefits and The Paul Reiser Show will be scheduled

at a later date.

The full night-by-night line-up follows:

MONDAYS

8-9 p.m. - "Chuck"

9-10 p.m. - "THE CAPE" will premiere with a two-hour

episode on Sunday, January 9 (9-11 p.m.). New episodes start in its

regular time period on January 17 (9-10 p.m.)

10-11 p.m. - "HARRY'S LAW' (beginning January 17)

9-10 p.m. - "The Event" (returns on February 28, 9-11 p.m.;

resumes in its regular time slot March 7)

10-11 p.m. -- "Parenthood" (debuts in this slot March 7

with all originals)

TUESDAYS

8-10 p.m. -- "The Biggest Loser: Couples" (beginning

January 4)

10-11 p.m. - "Parenthood" (beginning January 4 for four

episodes)

10-11 p.m. -- "Law & Order: Los Angeles" (beginning

February 8)



WEDNESDAYS

8-9 p.m. -- "Minute to Win It" (beginningJanuary 5)

9-10 p.m. -"Chase" (beginning January 12)

10-11 p.m. - "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

(originals beginning January 5 with two-hour episode, 9-11 p.m. ET)

9-10 p.m. - "AMERICA'S NEXT GREAT RESTAURANT" (beginning

March 16)

THURSDAYS (all beginning January 20)

8-8:30 p.m. - "Community"

8:30-9 p.m. - "PERFECT COUPLES"

9-9:30 p.m. - "The Office"

9:30-10 p.m. - "Parks and Recreation"

10-10:30 p.m. - "30 Rock"

10:30-11 p.m. - "Outsourced"

FRIDAYS

8-9 p.m. -- "Who Do You Think You Are?" (beginning January

21)

9-11 p.m. - "Dateline NBC" (beginning January 7)

SUNDAYS

7-8 p.m. - "Dateline NBC"

8-9 p.m. - "The Marriage Ref" (beginning March 6)

9-11 p.m. - "The Celebrity Apprentice" (beginning March 6)