NBC Schedules Howie Mandel Game Show for Week of Dec. 10
NBC will strip Howie Mandel's game show Take It All the week of Dec. 10-14, with the limited-run series to
conclude with back-to-back episodes on Monday, Dec. 17.
Formerly titled Howie
Mandel's White Elephant, the shows features a contestant opening a prize,
with the next player having to decide whether to steal the prize or select a
new one.
Take It All will
air from 9-10 p.m. on Monday through Friday the week of Dec. 10, and from 9-11
p.m. on Dec. 17, shortening The Voice to a one hour edition on each of those
Mondays.
The series is from Universal Television with Alevy Productions
with Mandel, Scott St. John and Mike Marks executive producing.
