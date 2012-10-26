NBC Schedules Howie Mandel Game Show for Week of Dec. 10

NBC will strip Howie Mandel's game show Take It All the week of Dec. 10-14, with the limited-run series to

conclude with back-to-back episodes on Monday, Dec. 17.

Formerly titled Howie

Mandel's White Elephant, the shows features a contestant opening a prize,

with the next player having to decide whether to steal the prize or select a

new one.

Take It All will

air from 9-10 p.m. on Monday through Friday the week of Dec. 10, and from 9-11

p.m. on Dec. 17, shortening The Voice to a one hour edition on each of those

Mondays.

The series is from Universal Television with Alevy Productions

with Mandel, Scott St. John and Mike Marks executive producing.