NBC Says Goodbye to ‘Welcome to Sweden’

NBC has axed Welcome to Sweden, creator and star Greg Poehler announced Tuesday.

“Due to some craptastically low ratings in the US, WTS is officially done,” Poehler wrote on Instagram. “I am eternally grateful to all of our fans.”

Welcome to Sweden’s most recent original episodes, which aired back-to-back on July 27, garnered a 0.3 and 0.2 among adults 18-49, respectively.

Poehler executive produced the series along with his sister Amy Poehler, who starred in the net’s recently wrapped series Parks and Recreation.