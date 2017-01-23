NBC Salutes a Half-Century of Brokaw With Primetime Special

NBC News will celebrate Tom Brokaw’s 50th anniversary with the network with a primetime special Jan. 29. Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years is a two-hour special that will feature his most memorable highlights and interviews, and a bunch of new interviews shot for the special, including sit-downs with Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Tom Hanks and David Letterman.

“For 50 years I’ve been covering stories around the world for NBC News and this is a unique opportunity to share those experiences with friends and our audience,” said Brokaw. “It’s a little overwhelming to realize how far I’ve gone and what I’ve seen.”

Brokaw began his career with NBC News in 1966 in the Los Angeles bureau, where he covered Ronald Reagan’s first run for public office, the assassination of Robert Kennedy and the 1968 presidential campaign. In 1973, he moved to Washington as the NBC News White House correspondent, a position he held until 1976 when he started co-hosting Today. In 1983, he became the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, which he helmed until late 2004.

Brokaw contributed to NBC News’ coverage of the 2016 election and was a correspondent for the presidential inauguration Jan. 20.