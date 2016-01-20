NBC Salutes Burrows With ‘Must See TV’ Special

NBC will salute a certain storied TV director with the special Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows Sunday, Feb. 21, 9-11 p.m. The special will celebrate Burrows’ 1,000th episode in television with his new NBC comedy Crowded, in which he also is executive producer.

Burrows made his sitcom directing debut with a 1974 episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and went on to direct the pilots for Taxi,Cheers,Frasier and Will & Grace. His more recent works include Friends,The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and Mike & Molly.

“There is nobody with better TV comedy instincts than Jimmy Burrows, and because of his guiding hand these remarkable shows will be forever celebrated and stand the test of time,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. “The caliber of talent joining us to celebrate Jimmy’s accomplishments is a testament to his imprint in television history.”

The casts of Cheers, Friends, Frasier, Will & Grace, Taxi, The Big Bang Theory, Wings, Mike & Molly, Two and a Half Men and Crowded will appear on his behalf. That includes Ted Danson, Charlie Sheen, Jennifer Aniston, Debra Messing and a slew of other comic notables.

Universal Television, Hazy Mills and Irwin Entertainment will produce the special. Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner John Irwin are executive producers.