NBC’s DeGeneres-Harvey Kid Talent Show Debuts March 13

Little Big Shots, a “comedic alternative series” from Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey, debuts on NBC March 13. Harvey hosts the program, which showcases child singers, dancers, athletes—“every form of wunderkind from around the globe,” according to the network.

“The talent level that these kids exhibit is truly remarkable,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. “Steve’s easygoing rapport with them makes those conversations both incredibly funny and wonderfully charming.”

Harvey hosts Family Feud and daytime show Steve Harvey, and last month inadvertently created a viral video after naming the wrong winner of the Miss Universe pageant.

Little Big Shots is executive produced by DeGeneres, Harvey, Jeff Kleeman, Gerald Washington and Robin Ashbrook, and Alison Holloway is the co-executive producer. The series is produced by Warner Horizon Television, East 112th Street Productions and A Very Good Production.