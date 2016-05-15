NBC’s ‘Carmichael Show’ Renewed for 13 Episodes

NBC has picked up a new season of The Carmichael Show for 13 episodes. The critically praised comedy is inspired by the life of stand-up Jerrod Carmichael; it follows Carmichael and his opinionated southern family as they reluctantly deal with modern-day America.

David Alan Grier and Loretta Devine play Carmichael’s parents.

The show was absent from an NBC schedule announcement earlier in the day, with Robert Greenblatt, NBC entertainment chairman, explaining that the network and studio were still negotiating the length of Carmichael’s season.

The Carmichael Show is co-produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and Universal Television.