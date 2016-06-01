NBC’s ‘Better Late Than Never’ Debuts Aug. 23

Better Late Than Never, the celebrity bucket list series from NBC, will debut Aug. 23. Based on a Korean format, Better Late Than Never follows a quartet of aging males—Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman—on an unscripted journey across Asia.

The show comes from Universal Television in association with Storyline Entertainment, Small World IFT and CJ E&M. Winkler, Craig Zadan & Neil Meron, Jason Ehrlich, Stephanie Chambers, Alex Katz and Tim Crescenti executive produce.

On Monday, July 11, NBC debuts Running Wild with Bear Grylls. Guests on the survivalist show include Courteney Cox, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Jonas and Lindsey Vonn. Cox will be traveling to Ireland, Hough will be in Africa, Hudgens and Jonas are going to the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Vonn heads to Corsica in the Mediterranean.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls is produced by Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures. The British adventurer Grylls will be executive producer along with Ben Silverman, Chris Grant, Laura Caraccioli, Viki Cacciatore and Delbert Shoopman.

Both Better Late Than Never and Running Wild air at 10 p.m.