NBC Rounds Out Summer Schedule

NBC has fleshed out its summer lineup, setting premiere dates for six scripted and one unscripted series.

The network will stagger its summer series, with three debuting in May, one in June and three more in July. Hospital-set drama The Night Shift will be the first to debut on May 27 at 10 p.m., while other drama Crossbones gets a Friday bow on May 30 at 10 p.m. Bill Lawrence comedy Undateable premieres May 29 with back-to-back episodes from 9-10 p.m.

Action series Taxi Brooklyn, which NBC acquired from EuropaCorp Television on Wednesday, will premiere June 25 at 10 p.m.

Comedies Welcome to Sweden and Working the Engels will premiere in the 9 p.m. hour on July 10, while the Adam Richman-hosted alternative series Food Fighters debuts July 22 at 8 p.m.

The premiere dates go along with previously-announced premieres for America's Got Talent (May 27) and American Ninja Warrior (May 26). Last Comic Standing also returns to NBC's schedule after a four-year absence on May 22, with new host J.B. Smoove.