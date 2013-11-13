NBC Reviving 'Last Comic Standing'

NBC is once again reviving its stand-up series Last Comic Standing, eyeing a summer 2014 premiere.

The upcoming eighth season of Last Comic Standing will be executive produced by Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz under the duo's Push It Productions banner. This is the first project under Sykes' overall deal with Universal Television's alternative studio.

The comedy competition series had aired for seven seasons on and off NBC's schedule. The format debuted in summer 2003, but was canceled after 2004, only to be brought back in 2006. After it was pulled again in 2008, the series was brought back in the summer of 2010.

The show has also tinkered with its format and has had multiple hosts over the years, including Jay Mohr, Anthony Clark, Bill Bellamy and Craig Robinson, who was the most recent host.

A host for the new season has not been named.