NBC Reveals 'The NBC Primetime Show'

NBC announced the debut of The NBC Primetime Show Wednesday, a 30-minute showcase that will offer exclusive sneak-peeks of its new and returning fall series.

The show is expected to air nearly 500 times via broadcast, digital, and cable NBC Universal platforms. The NBC Primetime Show will launch Aug. 7 and continue through Sept. 26.

"The fresh entertainment show will focus on NBC's new shows, including The Event, Chase, Undercovers, Law & Order: Los Angeles, Outsourced, School Pride and Outlaw--in addition to returning favorites such as The Office, 30 Rock and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," the network said.