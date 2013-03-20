NBC to Return 'The Sing-Off' Later This Year
NBC will return its a cappella competition show The Sing-Off
later this year, the network announced Wednesday.
The series will air several nights during the holidays. The
Sing-Off originally premiered in December 2009 as a five-night event,
becoming a weekly series in 2011. No word on if Nick Lachey will return as
host.
"No other singing competition so genuinely showcases
the unique talents and creative camaraderie of the best a cappella singers in
the country, putting The Sing-Off into a class of its own. The
distinctive sounds and boundless spirit of these groups make the perfect
soundtrack for the holidays," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative
and late-night programming, NBC.
The Sing-Off is produced by One Three Media along
with Outlaw Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. Mark Burnett is the
executive producer. Deb Newmyer and Sam Weisman also are executive producers.
