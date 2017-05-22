NBC Renews ‘Trial & Error’

NBC has renewed the John Lithgow comedy Trial & Error for 10 episodes for next season. Trial & Error is produced by Barge Productions and Good Session Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller are writers and executive producers, and Jeffrey Blitz too is an executive producer. Besides Lithgow, the cast includes Nicholas D’Agosto, Sherri Shepherd, Jayma Mays, Steven Boyer and Krysta Rodriguez.

For the season, the 9 p.m. telecast averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” ratings from Nielsen. The 9:30 episode averaged a 1.1 in 18-49 and 4.4 million viewers.