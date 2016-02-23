NBC Renews Rookie Comedy ‘Superstore’

NBC’s Monday comedy Superstore has been renewed for a second season. A workplace sitcom set in a big-box retail outlet, Superstoreis averaging a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers overall in Nielsen’s live-plus-seven day results, says NBC.

“We’re thrilled to renew a show that’s incredibly funny and relatable, full of great characters brought to life by this incredible cast, writers and producers,” said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment. “After such a successful first season, we look forward to seeing more of the wonderful America Ferrera, Ben Feldman and the rest of this hilarious cast in season two.”

Superstore was created and written by Justin Spitzer, who is an executive producer with Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green. The program is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.

The fate of Telenovela, a fellow rookie comedy that shares Mondays with NBC, has not been announced.