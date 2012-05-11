NBC Renews 'Parks and Rec,' 'Up All Night,' 'Whitney'
A day after renewing fellow Thursday comedies 30 Rockand Community,
NBC has ordered a fifth season of Parks and Recreation and a second
season of Up All Night and Whitney.
Parks has been picked up for a 22-episode fifth season. The Amy Poehler comedy had its season finale Thursday night after
averaging a 1.7 rating with adults 18-49 and 3.5 million viewers for its fourth
season run.
Up All Night, starring
Christina Applegate, Will Arnett and Maya Rudolph, wrapped its 22-episode
freshman season in April after averaging a 1.7 rating and 4 million viewers.
The Whitney Cummings vehicle Whitney ended its rookie run in March with a average 1.7 rating and 4 million viewers. After premiering last fall in the plum post-Office timeslot, it was shfted to Wednesday midseason to lead into fellow multi-camera freshman Are You There, Chelsea? (which is unlikely to return).
