NBC Renews 'Parenthood'

NBC has renewed mid-season drama Parenthood for a

second season, the network announced April 20.

So far this season, the drama is averaging 7.8 million

viewers with a 3.2 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demographic, according to

Nielsen. The show has held its own against CBS' The Good Wife on

Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

"We are so happy to welcome back this

multi-layered and compelling series about an extended American family for

another season," Angela Bromstad, President,

Primetime Entertainment and NBC and Universal Media Studios, said in a

statement. "It's gratifying that Parenthood continues

to garner critical acclaim and is generating highly positive reaction from

viewers, thanks to the fearless creativity of its producers and the

extraordinary performances delivered by its ensemble cast."