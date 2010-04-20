NBC Renews 'Parenthood'
NBC has renewed mid-season drama Parenthood for a
second season, the network announced April 20.
So far this season, the drama is averaging 7.8 million
viewers with a 3.2 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demographic, according to
Nielsen. The show has held its own against CBS' The Good Wife on
Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.
"We are so happy to welcome back this
multi-layered and compelling series about an extended American family for
another season," Angela Bromstad, President,
Primetime Entertainment and NBC and Universal Media Studios, said in a
statement. "It's gratifying that Parenthood continues
to garner critical acclaim and is generating highly positive reaction from
viewers, thanks to the fearless creativity of its producers and the
extraordinary performances delivered by its ensemble cast."
