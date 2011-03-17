NBC Renews ‘The Office,' ‘Parks & Rec,' ‘Community'

NBC has picked up three of its Thursday night comedies for the 2011-12 season -- The Office, Parks and Recreation and Community. 30 Rock had previously been issued an early renewal in November.

"I am so pleased to renew these three outstanding comedies which are all at the top of their game creatively," said Bob Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. "Along with 30 Rock, they represent the best of what the NBC comedy brand stands for in terms of originality, wit, and sophistication. The Office continues to fire on all cylinders on the most competitive night of television; Parks & Recreation has come into its own this season as the rightful companion to The Office; and Community is one of the freshest comedies on any network and a solid foundation for Thursday night."

The

Office, which will see the departure of its

star Steve Carell in a few weeks, is averaging a 4.0 rating/10 share with

adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers in its current season.

Parks

& Rec is delivering a 2.8/7 in the key demo

and 5.5 million viewers. The series is up 17% with adults 18-49 and 9% in total

viewers with its move to the 9:30 p.m. post-Office

slot on Thursdays this year.

Community

is averaging a 2.1/6 in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers in its second

season.