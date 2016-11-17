NBC Renews ‘Night Shift’ for Season Four

NBC has renewed hospital drama The Night Shift for a fourth season. Last summer, the show averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” averages from Nielsen.

The show, depicting the harried goings-on at San Antonio Memorial Hospital, aired on Wednesdays this past summer, leading out of America’s Got Talent.

"Week after week The Night Shift tells incredibly engaging and emotional stories that draw us into a unique world,” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment. “We are delighted to renew the show for an exciting fourth season and look forward to continue working with such a great cast and executive producing team.”

The Night Shift is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah are the executive producers.

The cast includes Eoin Macken, Jill Flint, Brendan Fehr, Robert Bailey Jr., JR Lemon, Tanaya Beatty and Scott Wolf.