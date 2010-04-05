NBC Renews ‘Marriage Ref,' ‘Minute To Win It,' ‘Who Do You Think You Are?'

NBC has picked up second seasons of freshman reality shows The Marriage Ref, Minute To Win It and Who Do

You Think You Are?

The Marriage Ref,

from executive producer and Seinfeld

creator/star Jerry Seinfeld, is delivering a 3 rating/8 share in the key 18-49

demo, and averaging 7.2 million total viewers in its 10 p.m. Thursday timeslot.

Minute To Win It

is averaging a 2 rating/6 share in P18-49 and 6 million total viewers in its Sunday

8 p.m. timeslot.

Who Do You Think You

Are?, which is from former Friends

star Lisa Kudrow, is averaging a 1.6 rating/6 share in P18-49 and 6.8 million

total viewers in its Friday at 8 p.m. slot.

"All of these new series have demonstrated increasing

popularity and generated far-reaching interest among viewers," said Paul Telegdy executive VP, alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media

Studios, announcing the pickup. "Equally

important, each has a compelling and innovative format, and a second season will

allow these shows to grow creatively and attract an even wider audience."