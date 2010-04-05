NBC Renews ‘Marriage Ref,' ‘Minute To Win It,' ‘Who Do You Think You Are?'
By Alex Weprin
NBC has picked up second seasons of freshman reality shows The Marriage Ref, Minute To Win It and Who Do
You Think You Are?
The Marriage Ref,
from executive producer and Seinfeld
creator/star Jerry Seinfeld, is delivering a 3 rating/8 share in the key 18-49
demo, and averaging 7.2 million total viewers in its 10 p.m. Thursday timeslot.
Minute To Win It
is averaging a 2 rating/6 share in P18-49 and 6 million total viewers in its Sunday
8 p.m. timeslot.
Who Do You Think You
Are?, which is from former Friends
star Lisa Kudrow, is averaging a 1.6 rating/6 share in P18-49 and 6.8 million
total viewers in its Friday at 8 p.m. slot.
"All of these new series have demonstrated increasing
popularity and generated far-reaching interest among viewers," said Paul Telegdy executive VP, alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media
Studios, announcing the pickup. "Equally
important, each has a compelling and innovative format, and a second season will
allow these shows to grow creatively and attract an even wider audience."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.