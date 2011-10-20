NBC Renews 'Love in the Wild'

NBC will bring back adventure-dating series Love in the Wild for a second season

next year, the network said Thursday.

The reality series averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and

5.5 million viewers in its initial eight-episode run last summer. In its second

season, the Endemol-produced series will head to a new tropical location.

NBC said that last season's winners and runners-up are still

in romantic relationships.

"The success of the relationships formed on the first season

of this series is a testament to the unique format of this show," said

Paul Telegdy president, alternative and late night programming, NBC

Entertainment.. "We look forward to an even more compelling season as

the series will return with new format twists and a new set of contestants who

will conquer the wild -- or not -- to find love."