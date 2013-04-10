NBC Renews 'Last Call With Carson Daly' for 13th Season
NBC on Wednesday renewed late-night series Last Call With
Carson Daly for a 13th season.
The announcement comes a day after a report in TheNew York Times stated that former
30 Rock star Alec Baldwin was talking with NBC about hosting a
late-night show, with Daly's Last Call spot being the most likely
landing place.
The renewal also keeps some continuity with NBC's late-night
lineup, which will undergo changes next year, with the most notable being Late
Night host Jimmy Fallon succeeding Jay Leno as host of the Tonight Show,
which will also move production to New York. No replacement has been named for
Fallon at Late Night; SNL cast member Seth Meyers' name has been
floated as a possible replacement.
"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with
Carson, who has broken the mold, creating his own unique late-night show
format with Last Call," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative
and late-night programming. "The show has become a platform for
emerging artists -- and Carson's engaging interview style has made it the place
for insightful conversations with an eclectic group of new stars as well as
established icons and news makers."
Last Call, which airs after Late Night at 1:35
a.m., is the youngest-skewing weeknight late-night series on broadcast. It is
produced by Universal Television. Stewart Bailey and Guy Oseary are the
executive producers.
Daly is also the host of NBC's The Voice
and its New Year's Eve show.
