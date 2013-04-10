NBC Renews 'Last Call With Carson Daly' for 13th Season

NBC on Wednesday renewed late-night series Last Call With

Carson Daly for a 13th season.





The announcement comes a day after a report in TheNew York Times stated that former

30 Rock star Alec Baldwin was talking with NBC about hosting a

late-night show, with Daly's Last Call spot being the most likely

landing place.





The renewal also keeps some continuity with NBC's late-night

lineup, which will undergo changes next year, with the most notable being Late

Night host Jimmy Fallon succeeding Jay Leno as host of the Tonight Show,

which will also move production to New York. No replacement has been named for

Fallon at Late Night; SNL cast member Seth Meyers' name has been

floated as a possible replacement.





"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with

Carson, who has broken the mold, creating his own unique late-night show

format with Last Call," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative

and late-night programming. "The show has become a platform for

emerging artists -- and Carson's engaging interview style has made it the place

for insightful conversations with an eclectic group of new stars as well as

established icons and news makers."



Last Call, which airs after Late Night at 1:35

a.m., is the youngest-skewing weeknight late-night series on broadcast. It is

produced by Universal Television. Stewart Bailey and Guy Oseary are the

executive producers.





Daly is also the host of NBC's The Voice

and its New Year's Eve show.