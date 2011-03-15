NBC Renews ‘Last Call' For 2011-12
Late night show Last
Call With Carson Daly has been renewed for an 11th season on NBC
in 2011-12, the network announced Tuesday.
"‘Last Call
is enjoying its best season yet and its ratings are up," said Rick Ludwin,
EVP, late night and primetime series, NBC. "We're pleased it's going to
continue."
Daly will also host NBC's upcoming music competition series The Voice, premiering April 26.
Last Call is
produced by Universal Media Studios, with Stewart Bailey and Guy Oseary
executive producing.
