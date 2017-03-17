NBC Renews Jennifer Lopez Drama ‘Shades of Blue’

NBC has picked up a third season of Shades of Blue, announced Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, Friday.



The Sunday police drama stars Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta.



“We’re so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray do, and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that Shades of Blue has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal,” Salke said. “This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more.”



So far in its second season Shades of Blue has averaged 5.0 million total viewers in live plus same day Nielsen ratings, according to NBC.



Shades of Blue is produced by Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions.



Lopez executive produces the series along with showrunner Jack Orman, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass.