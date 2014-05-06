NBC Renews iHeartRadio Music Awards

NBC will again broadcast the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2015, the network announced Tuesday.

The three-hour broadcast of the awards show’s first installment averaged a 1.7 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating May 1 for NBC. Among the performers featured were Shakira, Pharrell Williams, Blake Shelton, Kendrick Lamar, Pitbull and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Executive producers for show were Clear Channel Media and Entertainment’s John Sykes and Tom Poleman; Ryan Seacrest Productions; and Ian Stewart and Hamish Hamilton of Done and Dusted, which produced for Universal Television.