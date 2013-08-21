NBC Renews 'Hollywood Game Night'

NBC has renewed its summer game show Hollywood Game Night for a second season of 10 episodes.

The show pits two contestants against each other in trivia, with each having a team of three celebrities. Jane Lynch will return as host for the second season.

It premiered July 11 to a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 4.1 million total viewers and stayed around those numbers over its initial run. The most recent episode of Hollywood Game Night last Thursday drew a 1.2 rating and 3.4 million total viewers.

"Hollywood Game Night allows the audience to take a seat on the couch next to their favorite celebrities and enjoy the pandemonium and exuberance of the colorful cast of celebrities in each episode," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late-night programming, NBC Entertainment. "Jane and her friends know how to throw a party and we're thrilled viewers have come to play too."