NBC Renews 'Hannibal' for Second Season

NBC has picked up a second season of Hannibal, the network announced Thursday.

The net ordered an additional 13 episodes and said they will air no earlier than midseason.

The Silence of the Lambs prequel series premiered in April to a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49 and 3.4 million in the net's Thursday 10 p.m. slot, which had struggled to launch series in recent years.

The series stars Hugh Dancy as criminal profiler Will Graham, and Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter. It is based on Thomas Harris' Red Dragon novel, which takes place before the events of Silence of the Lambs. The series was developed by Bryan Fuller and produced by Gaumont International Television.

Hannibal becomes the third freshman series to get a second season, joining previously announced pickups for Chicago Fire and Revolution.