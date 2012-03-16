NBC Renews 'Grimm' for Season Two

Days after CBS renewed a large portion of its primetimeslate for next season,

news broke Friday that NBC's freshman drama Grimm

will also live to see another year.

A writer on the fantasy procedural announced the renewal on Twitter Friday. An NBC spokesperson had not responded to a request for comment at presstime.

The Friday series has been somewhat of a surprise hit for

the Peacock in its first season, premiering strongly opposite the World Series

last October and posting a 1.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 5 million viewers in

its most recent episode.

Dramas have had a tough time gaining traction on NBC this

season, with The Playboy Club, Prime Suspect and The Firm already getting axed. Midseason entries Smash and Awake are not bonafide hits, but ratings for the former seem to

have leveled off, which bodes well for its renewal chances, while Awake proved steady in its third week as well.